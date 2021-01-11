A major police incident is underway in Plymouth after a “suspicious homemade device” was discovered in a city centre hostel.

Police cordoned off George Hostel and evacuated nearby buildings after the package was found by staff on Monday 11 January.

A Royal Navy bomb disposal team has been requested, though police say the discovery is not thought to be terrorist-related.

Police say they were called after staff found a "suspicious homemade device". Credit: Plymouth Live

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police warned members of the public to avoid the area for the time being.

''Police were called at around 6.10am this morning with concerns about a suspicious homemade device located in one of the rooms in a hostel on George Place, Stonehouse, Plymouth,” the spokesperson said.

Police have asked people to avoid the area for the time being. Credit: Plymouth Live

''Police do not believe the discovery to be terrorist related.

''Nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution at around 8am and a cordon put in place in Stonehouse Street and George’s Place by the fire service and police.

Police are liaising with the council regarding temporary relocation of residents. The Royal Navy EOD team are on the scene to assess the device. Police are carrying out enquiries locally and believe the discovery is related to one individual. People should avoid the area while the investigation continues. Devon and Cornwall Police

Reports suggest around 40 people have been evacuated from George Hostel, which supports homeless people.

Three roads - George Place, Brittany Street and Hobart Street - are closed as a result of the incident.

