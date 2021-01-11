A man has died after a crash between two cars on on the Cumberland Basin.

Emergency crews were called to Brunel Way at around 7.45pm on Saturday 9 January after a collision between a Ford Focus and a Ford Fiesta.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other female driver sustained injuries, but they are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police are looking for witnesses and anyone who has relevant dash-cam footage is being asked to get in touch with them.

They're asking people to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221005840.

