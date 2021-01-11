Police in Dorset are reminding people of current lockdown restrictions after tourists drove nearly 200 miles to visit the region.

Two people were fined after driving from Coventry to Lulworth Estate on the Jurassic Coast at the weekend.

They claimed they were going to exercise, which is permitted under the rules - but only if you stay local to the area you live.

The incident was one of several Covid-19 breaches dealt with by police forces in the West Country over the weekend, which also included a rave in Bristol and a student party in Exeter.

‘Completely unacceptable’

A spokesperson for Dorset Police said: “During the morning of 9 January, officers carried out proactive patrols throughout the county, including at the Lulworth Estate.

“Officers engaged with a group of people who had travelled to Durdle Door from Coventry.

Two people were issued with fixed penalty notices for breaching Covid-19 regulations. Travelling over 170 miles for exercise is completely unacceptable. Dorset Police

The force spokesperson added ‘staying local’ means exercising in the village, town or city you live - not driving 170 miles.

In a statement, Lulworth Estate said people who are not local must “resist the urge” to drive to Durdle Door.

Durdle Door in Dorset.

“A gentle reminder that we are in a national lockdown,” the statement read.

“If you are not local, please resist the urge to drive to Durdle Door, Lulworth or any site outside of your immediate vicinity for exercise.

“The police issued fines when these two car loads of people had driven all the way from Coventry this weekend.”

