Police forces across the West Country are urging people to stay at home after a string of coronavirus lockdown breaches at the weekend.

Officers were forced to step in when large numbers of tourists travelled to beauty spots - one driving miles just to eat a takeaway.

More than 50 tourists were stopped by police in the Cotswolds, with a number of people who had travelled from Bristol and Wales being told to leave.

Police have been advised to give flouters a verbal warning before issuing a £200 fine.

One incident in Somerset left officers in disbelief as people were found to have travelled from Bristol to Cheddar Gorge - a journey of around 20 miles - to eat kebabs in their car.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary officers dispersed several cars in the village, and seven people were fined for breaching lockdown rules.

Seven people were fined for traveling to the beauty spot.

The number of visitors to Dartmoor has also rocketed during lockdown as people head to scenic spots to exercise with police being forced to intervene.

Cars were turned around and rule-flouters were given warnings about non-essential travel, with the Burrator Reservoir being described as 'busier than a summer's day'.

