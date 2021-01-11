Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car crash outside a train station in Torquay.

There was only one car, a Ford Focus, involved in the collision, which happened around 2.00am Sunday 10 January on the A3022 outside Torre Railway Station.

The two men inside the vehicle, both 34 years old, sustain serious injuries and were taken to Derriford Hospital.

A forensic examination of the scene has been conducted and officers are looking for relevant dashcam footage of the Ford Focus driving in the area at the time.

Read more: