Police are appealing for a “bare-chested” man to come forward after a taxi was damaged in Bath.

Avon and Somerset Police say a man punched and kicked the taxi, damaging a wing mirror and the bodywork.

The taxi driver had two people in the vehicle and was driving along the road at the time.

Do you recognise this man? Police would like to speak to him. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

It happened between 11pm on 5 December and 12am on 6 December in Lower Bristol Road.

Police have issued two images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

“We’re keen to identify the man pictured, filmed on dashcam in the area at the time,” the force said in their appeal.

He’s a white man with dark hair, bare-chested and wearing dark-coloured trousers. Avon and Somerset Police

“He, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to call 101 quoting reference 5220273776.”

