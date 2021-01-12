Bath takeaway sends samosa into space - and it landed in France

A Bath takeaway has successful sent a samosa into space in a bizarre experiment to bring a few smiles.

The owner of Chai Walla strapped one of their well loved snacks to a weather balloon and sent the street food out of this world.

It did take Niraj Gadher, who runs the takeaway just off Kingsmead Square, and his friends three attempts to send it up before the final successful mission crash landed in France.

Niraj said "I said as a joke once that I would send a samosa into space, and then I thought during this bleak times we could all use a reason to laugh."The feedback is that it's bought a lot of laughter from people and that's what we wanted really, to spread joy."

Niraj Gadher filled up the balloon with helium Credit: Chai Walla

The Youtube video has been watched nearly 6,000 times, including first the attempt when Niraj accidentally let go of the balloons before he had secured the food.

He said: "I just couldn't believe it, I was holding it and it slipped right through my fingers - like something out of a movie."I'm really sorry to everyone that we lost those balloons, for the environmental reasons - that was obviously not the plan."The second time we didn't have enough helium but we got there on the third time."The package had a parachute and was made of very light plastic so if there had been a problem it would have just floated down to earth."

A GoPro camera and GPS tracker was also strapped to the bundle to find the camera and balloon wherever it landed.

Unfortunately the tracker had stopped working so Niraj had no idea where the samosa and kit had landed. That was until GPS came back online and showed the Samosa had crash-landed in Caix, Northern France.

The adventure of the samosa started to make headlines on French TV Credit: Chai Walla

The group took to Instagram to find help and a user by the name of @AxelMathon took up the task of finding the samosa in a field in Picardie in Northern France.

The story got picked up by French TV stations and news sites talking about the remarkablediscovery.

While the GoPro and GPS tracker survive the journey to space and back the samosa had disappeared presumably becoming dinner for some local wildlife.

Read more: