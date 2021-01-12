People are being told not to socialise in parks in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Bath and North East Somerset Council is urging people to stay at home, asking residents to "exercise but not socialise" in parks and open spaces.

The council has also issued a reminder to skateboarders that the skate parks in Royal Victoria Park and Alice Park are closed and should not be used.

The message comes as cases of Covid-19 in Bath and North East Somerset continue to rise rapidly and among people of all ages.

The latest figures recorded show the rate per 100,00 is 370 compared to 262 seven days ago.

The Government's lockdown rules mean people can exercise with their household, support bubble or with one other person - but it should be limited to once per day and people should not leave their local area.

It is against the law to meet socially with family or friends unless they are part of a household or support bubble.

Council leader Dine Romero said: “While it is important that we get our daily exercise it does not mean we can go out to socialise. Our parks are valuable spaces and good for our health but they should not become spaces for transmitting this terrible disease. Our message is exercise but don’t socialise.

“We have all seen the very stark messages from Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer, about the severe pressure the NHS is under. We are appealing locally to you to please follow the stay home rules. By doing so you will be helping to save lives.”

Read more: