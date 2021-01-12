House undergoing renovation burgled in Bristol - CCTV appeal

Police have released CCTV footage following a burglary in north Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary said the offenders forced entry to a property in Redland Park at around 11.30pm on Sunday, 20 December.

In an appeal for information released on Tuesday, 12 January, the force said a number of tools were stolen from the property, which was being renovated.

A police spokesperson said: "They stole a significant number of tools before walking off in the direction of Hampton Road.

"Crime scene investigators examined the scene while officers have also reviewed CCTV from the area.

"As part of our investigation we’re releasing CCTV of three men who we’d like to identify and speak to.

"We’d also like to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time who may have information which could help our inquiry."

Anyone who may be able to help should call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220285046.

Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously.

