Police have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of murder after woman in her 80s was found dead in a North Devon property.

Emergency services were called to a house in Northam near Bideford after taking calls from people concerned about a woman inside.

Police and paramedics went to the property on J.H Taylor Drive at 11.40am on Monday 11 January and confirmed the elderly woman had died.

Officers are working to identify the woman and inform next of kin.

A general view of Taylor Drive in Northam. Credit: Google Maps

A 35-year-old man from Bideford has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

Police have cordoned off the property and are guarding the home while emergency services carry out the investigation.

Anyone with any relevant information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 331 11/1/21.