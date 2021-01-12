Plane door found on the side of Wiltshire motorway

Of all the strange things to find on the side of the motorway - is this the oddest yet?

The Specialist Operations team at Wiltshire Police shared what appears to be the door of a light aircraft on the M4 near Swindon.

The officers spotted the metal door in lane one on the motorway on Saturday (9 January).

One of the more unusual things to be found on a motorway. Credit: Wiltshire Police

They have shared photos of the unusual debris on social media, putting a call out for anyone who may have lost a door to their plane to come forward.

Read more: