The owners of a Plymouth pub say they hope the generosity of locals and regulars can keep the business afloat.

The Lord High Admiral in Stonehouse closed again on New Year's Eve as the country went back into lockdown.

Owners Alistair and Holly say they have already lost thousands of pounds in wasted stock, and every month they are going further and further into debt. They have started a crowdfunding campaign to help pay the bills.

Alistair and Holly took over the pub three years ago. Credit: ITV News

Alistair said: "It's incredibly difficult to trade at the moment. Very difficult to make a profit. And the Government support that should be there just isn't."

Holly added: "We've had so many amazing comments about why people love the place and that has really helped."The couple have raised more than £18,000 so far - their target is £40,000 in the next week.

