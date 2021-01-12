An anti-tank bomb used during the Second World War is due to be detonated by the Royal Navy in Cornwall this morning (11 January).

The bomb squad from HMNB Devonport will be head to the beach near Sandy Acre campsite in Hayle to dispose of the device.

The explosive device will be detonated by the Royal Navy today. Credit: BPM Media

The explosive is a spigot mortar round. It originally used during WW2 by the Home Guard as an infantry anti-tank weapon in case of an invasion by German forces.

A spokesperson from the Royal Navy said during an inspection of the bomb on Monday 11 January the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team confirmed it to be "quite big" but due to failing light, it was decided to return this morning to detonate it.

Devon and Cornwall police say they have been keeping a cordon and officers at the site of the bomb for public safety.

