Under-threat Bristol swimming pool to reopen after lockdown

A Bristol swimming pool previously at risk of closing will reopen after the lockdown ends, councillors have promised.

Jubilee Pool in Knowle will reopen once restrictions allow, and will remain open until at least March 2022.

That is according to Bristol City Council, who say they will continue to work with the community to find a long-term solution for the survival of the pool.

‘Future dependant on community’

Mayor Marvin Rees said: “It is clear that members of the local community feel strongly that Jubilee Pool should be kept open, so we have done all we can to reach an agreement with the operator so it can reopen after lockdown.

Inside the pool, which the council says requires investment. Credit: Bristol City Council

"With the immediate future of Jubilee Pool now secured, work must continue to make it financially sustainable in the long term.

The future of the pool is dependent on finding a community-led solution, such as community asset transfer. Marvin Rees, Mayor of Bristol

Jubilee Pool has been shut since the first national lockdown in March last year.

The council said it could not afford to reopen it and launched a public consultation in August on its permanent closure.

Since then, campaigners have been working to save the public swimming pool and more than 4,500 people signed a petition calling for its reopening.

This prompted an extension of the council’s public consultation, as well as the creation of a cross-party working group to determine whether the pool could be saved.

Now the council has announced it has negotiated and agreed a more cost-effective plan with operator Parkwood Leisure so the pool can stay open until next year when its contract runs out.

