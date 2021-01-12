Public health bosses in Cornwall are warning coronavirus is spreading "like wildfire" between houses in Newquay.

People living in the town are being urged to take every possible precaution as cases have "sky rocketed" in the area - with rates now comparable with some areas in London.

On Monday January 11, they showed the seven-day rate in Newquay West to be 878 cases per 100,000 people whereas last week the number tipped over 1,000. Many London boroughs are experiencing similar rates.

Case numbers have also been particularly high in Truro, Penzance, Bodmin, Falmouth and Saltash in recent weeks.

Cllr Sally Hawken, Cornwall Council’s Portfolio Holder for Children, Wellbeing and Public Health, said: “Cases in Newquay have sky-rocketed recently with the virus spreading like wildfire between households in the town.

"It cannot be understated how serious this situation is and everyone needs to do everything they can to stop more people being infected and our health services becoming overwhelmed.

“It is vital to remember the basic guidance – wash your hands regularly, use a face covering when physical distancing is not possible and try to keep your distance from those not in your household.

“Following these simple steps could make a significant difference in reducing the transmission of Covid-19 and help protect you and your friends, colleagues and family from the virus.”

Rachel Wigglesworth, Director of Public Health for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: “The number of cases in Newquay in particular is of huge concern and we are urging people to follow the rules and be mindful of how easily the virus can be spread.

“If you have any of the main Covid-19 symptoms – a new continuous cough, a high temperature, or a loss of taste or smell, you must self-isolate and your household must continue to self-isolate while waiting for a test. You also must continue to isolate until you get your test results.

“Anyone who tests positive must self-isolate, along with all members of their household, whether they have symptoms or not.”

