A drug dealer found with £18,000 of cocaine, dozens of ecstasy tablets and almost £4,000 in cash has been jailed.

Antonio Segura, 54, of no fixed abode, was arrested in August 2019 at a flat in Hotwells Road by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SW ROCU).

On Thursday 7 January, he was found guilty of two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine and ecstasy) and one count of possession of psilocin, or magic mushrooms, following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

He has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Detective Inspector Charlotte Tucker from the SW ROCU said: “Segura was a ‘third strike’ drug dealer caught red handed by my team with a high-value stash of drugs and the proceeds of drug dealing on our streets all packed inside his rucksack.

“That £3,800 has been forfeited and the £18,000-plus worth of drugs he had ready to sell has been destroyed, preventing further funding of serious and organised criminals operating in our communities.”

