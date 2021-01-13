Councillors vote to relocate controversial Exeter statue

New information boards explaining the life and role of General Sir Redvers Buller are to be erected close to his controversial statue in Exeter while its long-term future is decided.

Councillors have voted to apply for permission to relocate the statue, which was erected in 1905 close to the entrance to Exeter College.

Sir Buller served as commander-in-chief of the British forces in South Africa in the late 1800s.

Wording on the statue's plinth has drawn criticism. Credit: ITV West Country

It came under scrutiny following the Black Lives Matter protests last year, when concerns were raised about the wording on the plinth.

Questions have been raised over whether it is appropriate to continue to glorify what General Buller did in South Africa more than 100 years ago.

The matter will now go before the full council next month.

Any relocation would need planning permission, which would involve a public consultation.

