First Covid cases reported on Isles of Scilly in months

New cases of coronavirus have been reported on the Isles of Scilly for the first time in months.

The Council of the Isles of Scilly said “fewer than three cases” had been reported within the past seven days.

They are the first confirmed cases on the archipelago, located 28 miles off the coast of Cornwall, since September.

"Fewer than three cases" have been reported on the islands, the council said.

The council said it will not disclose the exact number of cases or location of those with the virus to “protect individuals’ identities”.

“We understand that this announcement will cause concern and may come as a shock, however our Public Health team are doing everything they can to minimise the risk of further infection,” the council said in a statement.

The best thing that you can do to support this effort is to follow official advice. We will provide an update on the situation as soon as we can, but in the meantime stay safe and continue to look after one another. Council of the Isles of Scilly

The islands were the only place in England to remain in tier one prior to the national lockdown on 4 January.

At the time of the new restrictions being imposed, Robert Francis, who is Chairman of the Council of the Isles of Scilly, said he hoped islanders would do their bit to support the national effort.

“We’ve worked very hard on the islands to keep the islands clear of the virus to date,” he said at the time.

“But it would be very difficult on this fragile community to deal with an outbreak here if it happened and it would put extra pressure on the hospitals in the South West.”

Read more: