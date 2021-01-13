A man who supplied a Gloucester-based drugs gang has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison.

Eris Hoti, 33, was arrested at Luton Airport in August 2020 as he was leaving to return to Albania.

He was found to have £10,000 in cash in his suitcase and was subsequently charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and the possession of criminal property.

Hoti was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court having pleaded guilty to both charges at a previous court appearance in October.

Those involved in the organised crime group which Hoti was supplying drugs to were Andrew Venna and Matthew Cornwall from Gloucester, Granitu Nanushi and Orsid Cela who were both from London, Aaron Baker, Daniel Payne, James Dawkins, Paul Reeves and Ryan Reese from Stroud as well as Leroy Slater and Edward Bell from Gloucester.

They were jailed for a combined total of 69 years in May 2019 following a complex investigation which saw the seizure of two kilograms of cocaine and £100,000 in cash with evidence of a further 24kg with an estimated value of £1 million being obtained.

Hoti has been sentenced to a total of eight years and four months in prison.

Acting Detective Sergeant Daniel New from the Serious and Organised Crime Unit said the investigation "demonstrates our commitment to bring to justice those who inflict the greatest harm on our communities".

"The prosecution of Eris Hoti reflects Gloucestershire Constabulary’s tireless efforts to identify and prosecute these offenders, no matter where in the country they operate from." Acting Detective Sergeant Daniel New, Gloucestershire Constabulary

