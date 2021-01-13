Every adult in Marshfield in South Gloucestershire is being offered free mental health first aid courses by a fellow villager.

Beth Goodyear, a licensed trainer with Mental Health First Aid England, says everyone has been struggling especially now we are in lockdown 3.

She hopes to strengthen the community of Marshfield with the training.

Marshfield in South Gloucestershire has around 1,700 residents. Credit: ITV News

Ms Goodyear said: "We've lost a huge amount of what makes us feel good, since March last year. Whether you're talking to friends to family or colleagues, everyone of every age, is just having a tough time. I think whatever your mental health feels like it's hard. [The mental health course] just seemed like something that might make a difference."

47 people that have received the training which consists of a four-hour online session.

Participants explore common mental health problems and how to deal with them.

One of those who has signed up is Brett Gardner whose mother and brother had bipolar disorder. Credit: ITV News

Brett Gardner, whose mother and brother had bipolar disorder - says the training has been invaluable.

Ms Gardner said "I felt compelled to do it for obvious reasons. I think one of the most important things I learnt was to to listen, without any form of judgement at all. To be aware of your body language, in the hope it will help other people to open up and talk about their feelings."

The licensed course normally costs more than £100 per person, but Ms Goodyear has crowd funded more than £2,000 to help cover costs for materials.

This has allowed Ms Goodyear to offer the service for free to Marshfield residents.

Charley Mathias is the manager of the village shop and hopes to put her new skills to good use. Credit: ITV News

Charley Mathias is the Manager of the village shop in Marshfield, and has worked through every lockdown.

"It's been going on a long time now and people are isolating and they don't have anyone to see or speak to so we are their only lifeline really and its good to have a bit of a chat and just make sure they are ok."