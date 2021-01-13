Pair of black swans sighted on River Exe

A pair of black swans have been sighted on the River Exe in Exeter.The rare birds are often associated with Dawlish Warren and have become a significant tourist attraction over the years, having first been brought to the Devon town in the 1800s.

A number of the swans died from bird flu in November.Stephen Hussey from Devon Wildlife Trust said: "It’s not possible to tell whether the birds seen in Exeter are from a known population of the birds resident in Dawlish.”

The birds are associated with Dawlish Warren (picture from November 2020) Credit: Devon Live

Originating in Australia, black swans have the longest neck out of all the breeds of swan.A mature black swan measures between 110 and 142 centimetres in length and weighs 3.7–9 kilograms. Its wingspan is between 1.6 and 2 metres (5.2 and 6.6 ft).

