Police in Brixham stopped a car which had travelled almost 200 miles from Wolverhampton despite coronavirus lockdown rules.

Two men inside the vehicle were given Covid fines.The driver also failed a breath test and faces a potential ban from driving.

Devon and Cornwall Police's No Excuses road safety team posted about the incident from their Twitter account:

It is not the first time people have been caught breaking the rules a long way from home.

A group of people travelling from Cheltenham to Wales for a walk over Christmas has been named among the country’s worst Covid-19 lockdown breaches by a police chief.

Fines were also issued to two people after a group drove from Coventry to Lulworth Estate in Dorset at the weekend.

What are the rules?

According to the Government's website, you must not leave, or be outside of your home except where necessary.

You may leave the home to:

shop for basic necessities, for you or a vulnerable person

go to work, or provide voluntary or charitable services, if you cannot reasonably do so from home

exercise with your household (or support bubble) or one other person (once per day, and you should not travel outside your local area)

meet your support bubble or childcare bubble where necessary, but only if you are legally permitted to form one

seek medical assistance or avoid injury, illness or risk of harm (including domestic abuse)

attend education or childcare - for those eligible

'Staying local' local means stay in the village, town, or part of the city where you live.

