CCTV shows botched attempt to steal ATM from village store

A man has been jailed for his part in a botched attempt to steal a cash machine from village shop in Cornwall.

Anthony Cahill, 35, was one of a gang of four who ram raided a Co-op in Kilkhampton near Bude.

Before carrying out the raid, the group stole some heavy-duty slings from a crane hire business in Barnstaple and then stole a pick-up truck and car from the forecourt of a dealership in Holsworthy.

They later used the stolen goods to smash through the doors of the shop - attaching the slings to the cash machine and attempting to drag it out with the pick-up truck.

But CCTV shows despite their best efforts they were hardly able to move the ATM, and decided instead to steal alcohol and vaping kits before fleeing.

The group caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Anthony Cahill was jailed for four years for his part in the ram raid Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Cahill, of Kirby in Liverpool, admitted conspiracy to commit burglary. On Thursday January 14, he was sentenced to four years in prison by judge Simon Carr at Truro Crown Court.

His three accomplices have not yet been found and police are appealing for anyone with information on who they might be to come forward.

