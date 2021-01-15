A man has died after a collision with a 4x4 towing a trailer near Taunton.

The cyclist collided with a Range Rover and its trailer on Kingston Road near the Swan Inn in Kingston St Mary at about 12.40pm on Thursday 14 January. The man died at the scene.

Avon and Somerset Police have spoken to his next of kin, and they are being supported by specially trainer officers.

A force spokesperson said: "We’d like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

"We’d also like to appeal for anyone who may have dash cam footage from the area around the time the collision occurred."

Anyone who could help should call and give the call handler the reference number 5221009505.

