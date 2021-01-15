A stroke survivor from Plymouth was overwhelmed with emotion as he left a rehab facility to a round of applause from the staff.

The 70-year-old suffered a stroke in October last year and had been separated from his family for twelve weeks.

Due to Covid restrictions, no-one was able to visit Paul while he was being treated.

One of his daughters Sophie says while it was frustrating, they were at least able to see Paul on video chat.

"We got quite friendly with a nurse who could see what we were going through and he FaceTimed dad through his mobile for us to see him," she said.

"When he was on shift working with dad he was able to Facetime us and give us and update face-to-face."

The video capturing the moment Paul left the hospital has since gone viral but he hasn't let the fame go to his head.

"He said as long as the recognition goes to Mount Gould and Derriford, as at the end of the day it's Derriford that saved his life and Mount Gould that gave him life." says Sophie.

"There's not a lot you can say other than thank you."

Read more: