Hopes that £107m Gloucester development will "transform the city centre"

Gloucester City Council is being recommended to approve the £107m budget for the ambitious new digital campus called The Forum, which it claims will transform the city centre and make it fit for the digital age.

The council says The Forum will be "a vibrant social and digital campus" for the South West that will act as a catalyst for an emerging digital and cyber security sector.

This will sit alongside a 131-bedroom four-star hotel, a 9,000 sq ft gym, restaurants, shops, bars and cathedral view apartments. There will also be a multi-storey car park.

The Council will meet on January 28 to discuss the proposals.

Credit: Gloucester City Council

If given the go ahead, work will start in spring on the first phase approved by the planning committee last week.

Richard Cook is the leader of Gloucester City Council and says that this has been a long time coming:

"There have been so many false starts in the past.

"We've made slow, slow progress but we're finally there about to start.

"In fact, we've already started with King's Square and that will be ready later on this year. That is the first part of the beginning. It's fantastic - I'm just overwhelmed by it all."

Credit: Gloucester City Council

READ MORE: