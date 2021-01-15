Watch Adam Grierson's conversation with Jayne

When Jayne Duggan found herself having to shield in March, she didn't quite know what to expect.

But she hadn't guessed she would find herself in the same situation almost a year later.

Despite that, Jayne says she was not surprised when she was told she would have to shield again.

Jayne says a combination of people not taking the pandemic seriously and potential mixed messaging from the government has led to this latest lockdown.﻿

"I follow the guidance, I see how important it is. A lot of people aren't following the guidance because they have strong views about it, but I don't judge anybody," she said.

"But actually it's putting us more at risk, and maybe they don't understand the consequences."

Jayne says trying to keep a routine helps

Jayne is on the list of those most vulnerable because of her asthma and a heart condition, and says she does feel safer at home.

She says the key is trying to create a routine and stay active, something that was much easier when the weather was warmer and more time could be spent in the garden.

"I always get up, have a shower get dressed, put my make up on, which I think is really important. I manage my mental health pretty well considering, but you can suffer from headaches, insomnia. You don't really sleep very well because you haven't got a routine, because you're not actually going anywhere. You can feel sluggish, so I try to do a little bit of exercise with small weights."

The hardest part so far has not being able to properly see her children or grandchildren.

Jayne was already staying at home by the time Christmas arrived, so the closest she came to seeing her family was a Christmas present drop off at the end of the garden path.

Hugging her children is definitely on her list of things to do when it's finally safe.

"I'll probably cry. I do miss hugging them, but I know I will hug them. That will come in the future. You have to plan for that. You know that things will move on, things will change and time is going to be the biggest thing with this. We will get to that point."

