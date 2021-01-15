A group of surfers who had travelled all the way from London to North Devon were given fines and ordered to turn back by police.

Currently lockdown rules mean people should only travel for essential purposes.

While people are allowed to leave the house to exercise once a day, they should do so locally.

Police in North Devon were shocked to find the group who had driven a campervan 200 miles from London to Saunton Sands, near Croyde, the previous night.

On Twitter, North and West Devon Police said: "Beggar's belief - despite all the messaging - a campervan load travelled down from London last night as they fancied a surf.

"Tickets given and turned back."

Despite their surprise at the lockdown breachers, they said most people appeared to be following the rules but warned they are on the lookout.

Read more: