More non-urgent surgeries and medical procedures are expected to be cancelled as the numbers of Covid-19 patients in the West Country's hospitals has almost doubled.

Doctors are warning they expect even more people to require hospital treatment as the virus spreads in the community.

In Swindon, the latest figures released on Thursday 14 January for the Great Western Hospital show 159 patients with Covid. That's up from 85 on Tuesday 5 January, and it has more than doubled since New Years Day 's total of 65 patients.

North Bristol NHS Trust, which runs Southmead Hospital, has revealed it was treating 153 patients as of Tuesday 12 January - meaning Covid-19 patients have almost doubled in a week.

Credit: BPM Media

University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Trust, which runs Bristol Royal Infirmary and Weston General Hospital, had 207 patients on Tuesday 12 January, a rise of 13 over the previous week.

Bath's Royal United Hospital has been forced to cancel some routine surgery due to the pressure of dealing with coronavirus patients.

The hospital is treating 116 patients with Covid-19. That compares to 62 this time last week. They have confirmed all cancer and trauma services will continue as normal.

The trust behind Gloucestershire Royal and Cheltenham General hospitals has 216 patients with Covid-19, which is a slight decrease over the week from 223 on 5 January.

In Somerset, Musgrove Park Hospital had 90 Covid patients on Tuesday 12 January, a rise of 25 over the course of the week.

Yeovil District Hospital had 60 patients as of 12 January, up almost a third in a week.

In Devon, the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital had 99 patients with Covid on Tuesday 12 January, up from 95 the previous week.

Derriford Hospital had 70 patients as of 14 Januar,, and Torbay has 25 patients a rise of five patients during the last week.

In Truro, the Royal Cornwall Hospital had 78 patients with 10 in ICU as of 14 January.

Dorset County Hospital had 43 patients as of Tuesday 12 January a 25 per cent increase on the previous week.

