The struggle to help Bath's rough sleepers during lockdown

Watch Caron Bell's report

Rough sleeping is not the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Bath and its Georgian elegance, but like all cities it has a community of homeless people huddled in its doorways and underpasses.

With a lockdown in force, and freezing night temperatures, the city's outreach workers are doing what they can to offer people accommodation at the Julian House hostel on Manvers Street. There are enough beds available, but not everyone wants one.

Many rough sleepers are suspicious of authority, unwilling to give up the freedom of street life for the restriction of a roof over their heads. The outreach team has only the power of persuasion.

People feel they've been let down by services in the past. We try and build blocks up again with individuals, and try and gain that trust. Jamie Tutton, outreach worker

Other rough sleepers have tried life in a hostel, and found it impossible to control their behaviour or meet expectations.

We met a man called Chris; an Oxford graduate and former Bath tour guide. He has been temporarily evicted from the city's main hostel after an incident. Until he's allowed back in a month, he has only a coat and sleeping bag for protection.

You can't ever get a decent night's sleep. You've always got one eye open, expecting something bad to happen. Chris, rough sleeper

Lockdown makes rough sleeping even tougher; there are fewer people around to beg from, and fewer places to shelter in.

The government has given an additional £10million to English councils to help them accommodate rough sleepers, and is asking them to re-approach people who have previously refused help. But this often chaotic, itinerant and troubled community is not always easy to help.