Three businesses in Cornwall have been issued with enforcement notices for breaking covid-19 rules.

Cornwall Council said it has been carrying out inspections on firms to check that all rules are being followed, LDRS reports.

Rob Nolan, council Cabinet member for public protection, said that in the last full lockdown in March there had been just one enforcement notice issued.

He said the council had visited 702 premises and found that 75 per cent of them were compliant.

Cllr Nolan said that 170 had received warnings and three enforcement notices have been issued.

These were fixed penalty notices which businesses would have to pay through magistrates’ courts.

The cabinet member pleaded with people to continue to follow the current lockdown guidelines.

He said: “Most people are doing their best to stay safe in these difficult times. But there are some people who think the rules don’t apply to them and some people are confused by the rules.”

Cllr Nolan said he had sympathy with this and particularly around how far people are allowed to travel for exercise.

He said the police would deal with any people who were found to have travelled too far on a case by case basis.

The Truro councillor added: “Use your common sense, if you can exercise close to your home please do, stay in your town or village and you should all be staying in your primary residence.”

Cllr Nolan said government guidance makes clear people can not go on holiday during lockdown.

But he said the council has no power to stop people coming into Cornwall and those breaches are for the police to deal with.

