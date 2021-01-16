Every GP practice in Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire is now carrying out vaccinations, after three more sites began clinics on Saturday.

It takes the total to 19 GP sites being used as primary care vaccination centres.

Fishponds Family Practice, Knowle West Healthy Living Centre and Lodgeside Surgery were the final three to start.

The centres are working alongside the super vaccination centre at Ashton Gate and the hospital hubs at Southmead Hospital, Bristol Royal Infirmary and Weston General Hospital to ensure priority groups are vaccinated as soon as possible Dr Katrina Boutin says, "We are absolutely delighted to now be giving the Covid-19 vaccine to our population.

“We have been booking appointments in line with the national prioritisation guidance, and we are asking everyone to be patient, and not to contact us or your local practice if we haven’t contacted you yet. We want to reassure people that if you haven't yet been contacted – please don't worry, we will be in touch very soon.”

It is hoped an additional 3,500 frontline staff will be vaccinated by next week.