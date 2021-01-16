World leaders will descend on Cornwall in June as the county hosts the G7 Summit.

St Ives, Falmouth, Carbis Bay and other parts of Cornwall have been revealed as just some locations which will host the international summit.

The summit will likely be a landmark first meeting between world leaders since the start of the pandemic.

It will be the first G7 Summit to be held in almost two years, with topics like coronavirus, climate change and world trade set to be on the agenda.

It will be the first time the UK has held the event for eight years. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described Cornwall as the "perfect" location for the world-renowned conference.

The G7 – which is made up of the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the USA and the EU – is the only forum where the world’s most influential and open societies and advanced economies are brought together for close-knit discussions.

Mr Johnson said: “Cornwall is the perfect location for such a crucial summit.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Cornwall is the 'perfect' place to hold the summit. Credit: PA

“Two hundred years ago Cornwall’s tin and copper mines were at the heart of the UK’s industrial revolution and this summer Cornwall will again be the nucleus of great global change and advancement.

“I’m very much looking forward to welcoming world leaders to this great region and country.”

The choice of Cornwall as the location for the G7 Summit will likely draw significant attention to the region, which is recognised as a national powerhouse for driving green innovation.

The government says it will work closely with leaders in Cornwall to ensure the summit leaves a long-term benefit for the region.

The G7 event in Cornwall will be the first for US President Elect Joe Biden. Credit: PA

Visit Cornwall estimates future tourism will be boosted along with a total economic injection of £50million into the area.

Malcolm Bell, chief executive of Visit Cornwall, said: “Cornwall has been voted the best holiday region in the UK for 10 out of the past 11 years in the British Travel Award but is little known to many countries around the world.

“The G7 Leaders’ summit will shine a spotlight on our very special place and the worldwide exposure is promotion we could never buy.

“It will showcase the beauty of Cornwall and provide an opportunity to highlight our heritage, culture and the connections to each country, which will help drive increased numbers of international visitors to Cornwall over the next decade.”

After the government announced its Ten Point Plan for a green industrial revolution in November 2020, Cornwall has been touted as a key strategic region for future sustainable growth.

This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the best of Cornwall and the UK on the world stage, and to build our strength and prosperity at home. Cornwall Council leader Julian German

The leader of Cornwall Council, Julian German, said: “We want a lasting legacy that maximises inward investment, translating our moment on the global stage into trade.

“A legacy that helps Cornwall bounce forward and make its full contribution to the country’s ambitions in areas like space and satellite, floating offshore wind and other sources of clean energy, and globally significant geo-resources including lithium to power our future.”

International delegates will be staying at the Tregenna Castle Resort while Cornwall Airport Newquay and the National Maritime Museum Cornwall will officially play host to UK and international media.

Visit Cornwall Chief Executive Malcolm Bell says the summit will generate revenue for the area for years to come.

"It's probably worth around 50 million pounds, some of it is direct now but over the coming years it is a real boost.

"This is publicity you cannot buy, this will be on the main news all over the world in key countries where we have been trying to get profile for Cornwall for all sorts of activities."

Cornwall is already historically tied to G7 countries via mining pioneers who migrated to the United States in the 19th century, Japanese pottery in St Ives, and connections with Brittany in France.

