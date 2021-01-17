Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is something that has been discussed more openly in recent years, working towards removing the stigma around the mental health condition.

However veterans say there is still not enough support available to them when they assimilate back into civilian life.

I didn't even see it coming, it just came out of nowhere but yeah I mean I suppose that's why they call it Post Traumatic Stress isn't it? Because for the first few years I was absolutely fine. Tim Aspin, veteran

One army veteran in Plymouth has taken matters into his own hands, setting up a group to help fellow ex service-people to work through their experience with PTSD by engaging them in martial arts.

Stefan Daniel spent 26 years in the army, serving since the age of 16. But for the past two years he has been pouring his energy into helping others, with his club 'The Warrior Within'.

As well as martial arts, The Warrior Within offers holistic classes in meditation and yoga.

He is currently fundraising to cover the costs of a minibus so he can reach more people across the region who may not be able to get around on their own.

He says it is difficult for anyone coming out of a life in the armed forces to access effective support, and that the healing process is easier when surrounded by others with a shared experience.

From the age of 16 you're kind of taught to be brave and not show weakness and kind of build up this armour, and so it's very difficult to ask for help when you come out. Sometimes you feel that you can't speak to a Doctor because maybe they want to give you some kind of drug or something. Stefan Daniel, The Warrior Within

Before lockdown, Stefan was at the gym every Sunday at 11am to help his colleagues focus their minds. The Warrior Within says it offers holistic healing with yoga and meditation sessions and art workshops.

The club is a lifeline to people like David, who says there was little support available to him when he left the armed forces.

Civilian life is completely different to military life; you've got friends every day all around you, when you're out in civvie street there isn't anything like that, if you are in the Forces everyone cares about everybody else because that person may have to save your life. David Allwright

Stefan says he knows there will be veterans struggling right now who will feel even getting in touch is too difficult - but he is urging them not to suffer alone.

He says The Warrior Within wants to offer camaraderie and support to anyone in recovery.