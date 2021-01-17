Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash on the M5 involving one lorry.

At about 8am this morning (17 January), an HGV travelling northbound on the M5 overturned onto the central reservation shortly after joining from the M4.

The lorry driver later died from their injuries, and police will be deploying specialist officers to support their family.

The M5 remains closed both north and southbound between J14 Thornbury and J15 Almondsbury Interchange.

A significant closure is expected as investigations continue at the scene, before the work required to recover the lorry from the carriageway and emergency repair work can take place.

Diversions are in place and drivers are being asked to avoid the area where at all possible.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221011328.