Two men have been fined following a party in Bristol city centre last night which was shut down by police.

The large gathering took place at a home on Frogmore Street at around 11pm on Friday evening (15 January).

Under the current coronavirus lockdown rules for England only support bubbles and carers can mix households, and people must not leave their home except where they have a ‘reasonable excuse’.

Those present at the Frogmore Street party were dispersed by Avon and Somerset Police and two 19-year-old men were given fixed penalty notices.

Avon and Somerset Police says officers will be actively patrolling the city.

Justin French, Chief Inspector for Avon and Somerset Police, said: “It’s hard to believe those involved in this gathering would be so reckless and act without care or thought about the impact their actions will have on the community in which they live.

"This is a deadly virus and rates in Bristol have been rising, which makes their actions even more reprehensible.

“We have dedicated patrols in place throughout the weekend to respond to breaches of Covid-19 legislation and officers and staff will continue to work round-the-clock to play their part in helping to stop the further spread of this virus.”

Although there has been some confusion over current lockdown rules in relation to exercising, the government website makes it clear that meeting others outside your household to socialise is currently against the law, and police have the power to to issue fines to those breaking it.