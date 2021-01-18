A woman from Somerset has become one of the oldest people in the UK to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

106-year-old Pat Aldridge was among the residents at Nynehead Court care home, which is near Wellington in Somerset, to receive her first dose of the vaccine on 18 January.

The centenarian, who is also one of the oldest people in the UK to catch and recover from the virus, told staff she “will take anything they’ve got” to protect herself.

‘Light at the end of the tunnel’

Deputy manager Deb Sparks told ITV News West Country it was “emotional” seeing Pat and the other residents get vaccinated.

Pat told staff she "would take anything" to protect herself from the virus. Credit: Nynehead Court

“It was really quite emotional seeing all of them getting it,” she said. “All of the residents were very keen to get the vaccine.

“Pat said she would have taken anything we had.

It’s really exciting for us and our residents. We’ve had a really hard time and we know we’re not out of the woods just yet but this offers some light at the end of the tunnel. Deb Sparks, deputy manager

At 106-years-old, Pat is believed to be one of the oldest people in the country to receive a vaccine for coronavirus.

Another 106-year-old woman, called Olive, was given the vaccine at a GP surgery near York earlier this month.

Read more: