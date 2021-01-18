A woman from Bristol has been ordered to pay £214 in fines and costs for fly-tipping at Trench Lane at Winterbourne in South Gloucestershire.

31-year-old Aniela Popescu from Fishponds was prosecuted by South Gloucestershire Council’s environmental enforcement team after a number of black bin bags containing household waste, including used nappies, were discovered and cleared from a gateway on Trench Lane in March 2020.

Ms Popescu was traced through paperwork found among the waste. She said she had too much rubbish so she dumped the extra bin bags on the way to work in a spot where she had regularly seen waste left after a local car boot sale.

Appearing at Bristol Magistrates Court on 11 January, Popescu pleaded guilty to the illegal disposal of waste and was fined £80, along with £100 in costs and a victim surcharge of £34.

Cllr Rachael Hunt, South Gloucestershire's Cabinet Member for Communities and Local Place said: “We all have a responsibility to correctly dispose of our household waste and there really is no excuse for this type of behaviour.

"Fly-tipping is a blight on our countryside, has a negative impact on our communities and local environment, and we all have a responsibility to make sure that our waste is disposed of in the appropriate manner."

Our award winning environmental enforcement team has a 100% record of securing successful prosecutions for this type of offence, so if you fail in your duty of care and allow rubbish to be fly-tipped in South Gloucestershire, you can expect to be caught and brought before the courts Cllr Rachael Hunt, South Gloucestershire Council

People can get rid of household waste for free at South Gloucestershire Council's 'Sort It' centres.

If you use a waste carrier service, make sure that it is registered with the Environment Agency by ringing 08708 506506 or by checking on its website.

People living in South Gloucestershire can report illegal fly-tipping here.

Read more: