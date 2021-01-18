Bristol’s Gogglebox stars Mary and Marina get Covid-19 vaccine jab together

Bristol’s very own Gogglebox stars Mary and Marina have received their Covid-19 vaccinations.

The pair, who live next door to each other in sheltered flats in Bedminster, were given the jabs together at their local GP surgery.

A picture of the two women - who regularly appear on Channel 4’s Gogglebox television programme - was released by the Clinical Commissioning Group, which runs healthcare and GP surgeries across Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire.

Vaccines are now being administered at GP surgeries across Bristol (pictured: a sign for a Covid-19 vaccine centre). Credit: PA

The first dose of the vaccine will come as a big relief to the pair, who were unable to take part in last year’s Gogglebox series because they were isolating.

Dr Neil Kerfoot, who is a local doctor part of the team co-ordinating the vaccination programme, said he wanted to reassure people that no one will be 'left behind'.

"It’s fantastic news that all vaccination sites in Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire are now up and running," he said.

"This should allow us to move through the priority groups at pace.

Please be assured that no one will be left behind, this is the start of the vaccination programme and there will be enough for everyone. We are working really hard to ensure we can vaccinate as many people as we can as quickly as possible. Dr Kerfoot

“There's still much to be done, and we are working tirelessly to ensure the vaccine is rolled out effectively to everyone in the area who needs it."

