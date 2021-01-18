Latest infection rates in the South West as coronavirus cases rise
Coronavirus cases in the South West are continuing to rise as the Government steps up its vaccine rollout.
The number of cases per 100,000 people in the region is currently 349.7, which is higher than it was two weeks earlier.
Despite the rise, England's average number of infections per 100,000 people remains significantly higher at 520.4.
Some parts of the region have even recorded a fall in the number of cases per 100,000, including Gloucester and Somerset West and Taunton.
PM insists 'things will be very different by spring' as UK vaccinates more than 4 million
Covid being brought 'under control' as UK 'smashing vaccine target'
The current infection rate where you live
These are the latest official figures for the number of cases per 100,000 people for the seven days to 29 December.
Bath and North East Somerset - 373
Bristol - 448
Cornwall and Isles of Scilly - 287.7
Devon - 198.2
Dorset - 302
Gloucestershire - 260.4
North Somerset - 409.2
Somerset - 300.1
South Gloucestershire - 401.6
Wiltshire - 356.8
The rise in cases comes as the Government continues to ramp up its Covid-19 vaccination programme.
Taunton Racecourse in Somerset has become the latest mass vaccination centre to open in the South West, in addition to centres at Bristol’s Ashton Gate and Salisbury Cathedral.
Data from NHS England shows that more than 450,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines have now been administered to people across the West Country - which is roughly eight percent of the region’s population.
Read more: