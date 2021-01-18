Latest infection rates in the South West as coronavirus cases rise

Coronavirus cases in the South West are continuing to rise as the Government steps up its vaccine rollout.

The number of cases per 100,000 people in the region is currently 349.7, which is higher than it was two weeks earlier.

Despite the rise, England's average number of infections per 100,000 people remains significantly higher at 520.4.

The number of cases per 100,000 people in Bristol is now 448.

Some parts of the region have even recorded a fall in the number of cases per 100,000, including Gloucester and Somerset West and Taunton.

The current infection rate where you live

These are the latest official figures for the number of cases per 100,000 people for the seven days to 29 December.

Bath and North East Somerset - 373

Bristol - 448

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly - 287.7

Devon - 198.2

Dorset - 302

Gloucestershire - 260.4

North Somerset - 409.2

Somerset - 300.1

South Gloucestershire - 401.6

Wiltshire - 356.8

The rise in cases comes as the Government continues to ramp up its Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Taunton Racecourse in Somerset has become the latest mass vaccination centre to open in the South West, in addition to centres at Bristol’s Ashton Gate and Salisbury Cathedral.

More than 450,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been given across the West Country.

Data from NHS England shows that more than 450,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines have now been administered to people across the West Country - which is roughly eight percent of the region’s population.

Read more: