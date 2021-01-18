Man wanted by police after gathering at Glastonbury Tor

Police have issued images of a man they would like to speak to following a gathering at Glastonbury Tor.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police were called to a gathering of around 30 people at the tor on 10 January.

The majority of those in attendance subsequently dispersed after the police arrived, and officers said they “attempted to engage” with the “unknown suspected organiser”.

Do you recognise the man? Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

In a statement, the force said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we’re asking the public to help us identify the man, pictured, who we wish to speak to in connection with this incident.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 5221006200.

