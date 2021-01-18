A Plymouth tech business is offering free computer advice and repairs to parents and key workers during lockdown.

Tech Outlet has grown steadily until it felt the impact of the Covid-19 crisis last year.

Although they are unable to stay fully open under the latest lockdown restrictions, the shop can still operate to carry out device maintenance.

Employee Shawn Abramson suggested giving back to the customers who need it most in this difficult period.

As a result, they’ve reached out on Facebook to offer their services.

Shawn Abramson (left) and Aaron Johnson (Right) outside of Tech Outlet on Royal Parade Credit: Plymouth Live

“If anyone is having problems with their children’s laptops/ iPads over the lockdown which is making it hard for their home learning please feel free to get in touch," the team said.

"We want to help take that burden away so we are offering free tech help, PC speed up, virus removal restores or anything that we possibly can over the lockdown period free of charge to parents who really need the help.”

Repairs must be arranged by appointment, which can be done via their Facebook page.

Aaron Johnson, one of Tech Outlet’s three directors said: “It was such a great idea and I just wanted Shawn to get the recognition for it. He has a great heart.

"We can’t properly open until the end of lockdown, so we’re going to run this all the way through.

"Any PCs not working and needed for homeschooling, or if people don’t know how to use Zoom, literally anything, we want to help free of charge.

