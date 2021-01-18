Tourists fined after going to Cornwall for 'celebration' in rented house

Seven tourists have been fined after breaking coronavirus restrictions on a getaway to Cornwall.

Chief Inspector Ian Thompson revealed Falmouth Police issued £1,400 in fines on Sunday 17 January, to seven individuals who had travelled to the county.

It is not known from where the group travelled from and whether they were members of the same household, but lockdown restrictions mean everyone must remain at home and only travel locally, for limited reasons.

He tweeted: "Falmouth Police today issued £1,400 of fines to 7 people who chose to travel to Cornwall, rent a house & have a celebration. Totally unacceptable.

"Devon and Cornwall Police will continue to enforce the Covid regulations to keep our communities safe."

Ch Insp Thompson also responded to a tweet from a woman who said they hoped the landlord or letting agent involved was also going to be fined.

He confirmed police were carrying out further enquiries into the matter.

He said: "It’s being looked into and if appropriate, enforcement will follow."

Last week, a special Covid court was held at Bodmin Magistrates' Court to deal with people who were found to have breached regulations.

The individuals included local youths who had taken part in public gatherings and people from around the country who were found to be staying away from their residence and instead at properties in Devon and Cornwall.

