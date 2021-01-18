Watch: The moment police officers attended the party

The University of Bristol has condemned the actions of some of its students after police broke up a party at one of their halls of residence buildings.

Uniformed officers were called to the event at a building in Frogmore Street in the city centre on 15 January.

Bodyworn footage released by Avon and Somerset Police shows dozens of students mingling in corridors and entering flats.

The university has condemned the actions of those students who attended the event. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Two 19-year-old men were subsequently issued with fines for breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

A spokesperson for the university said the party was “unacceptable”.

“We were disappointed to receive reports of a gathering on Friday night at a student residence in Bristol City Centre that breached Covid regulations,” the spokesperson said.

“The police were called and have issued fines. We will follow this up internally, and will take appropriate disciplinary action as necessary.

This kind of behaviour is unacceptable. As a university, we will not hesitate to take action against those who disregard the rules. University spokesperson

The spokesperson added the majority of students have been following the Government’s latest lockdown restrictions “impeccably”.

‘Putting everyone at risk’

Ch Insp Justin French, of Avon and Somerset Police, described the students as “reckless”.

“It’s hard to believe those involved in this gathering would be so reckless and act without care or thought about the impact their actions will have on the community in which they live,” he said.

This is a deadly virus and rates in Bristol have been rising, which makes their actions even more reprehensible. Ch Insp Justin French, Avon and Somerset Police

"Most people are doing the right thing and staying at home. It's the actions of a few people who are ignoring or bending the rules which is putting everyone at risk.”

