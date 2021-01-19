11 die after Covid-19 outbreak at Devon care home

A care home in Devon has been left “devastated” after 11 of its residents died following a coronavirus outbreak.

Windward House Care Home in South Brent recorded a number of positive tests among its staff and residents at the start of the year.

The care home provides accommodation with care and support for up to 42 older people.

A spokesperson said staff had been left “devastated” by the losses.

"A number of residents and staff at our care home tested positive for coronavirus at the start of the new year, January 1, during regular and routine testing,” the spokesperson said.

“Our staff have worked tirelessly since March to keep everyone safe and we have remained Covid free throughout the pandemic until now.

We are devastated as a team, and our thoughts are with the families of those 11 residents who have sadly passed away. Care home spokesperson

"We have been working closely with Devon County Council, Livewell Southwest, Public Health England and the Care Quality Commission following this outbreak.

"A support team has ensured that residents continued to receive the care they need while those staff who were ill were isolating and recovering.”

The spokesperson did not reveal how many members of staff tested positive or were asked to self-isolate.

However, no staff members were critically ill and most are now back at work following a period of isolation.

