Anger after cap put on vaccines at ‘too efficient’ surgery

A patient group at a North Somerset medical practice has lodged a formal complaint with health providers - after vaccine supplies were capped.

Mendip Vale Medical Practice, which has 65,000 patients on its books, has been administering Covid-19 vaccines from its surgery in Langford since mid-December.

It was the first practice in North Somerset to start the immunisation programme, and staff had dedicated up to 20 rooms to vaccinate patients.

They were vaccinating 128 people an hour, 12 hours a day, and plans had been put in place to continue to vaccinate around 1,000 people a day going forward.

But this has now been thrown into doubt after the surgery’s vaccine supplies were restricted.

The practice’s patient participation group (PPG) has now lodged a formal complaint to the Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire (BNSSG) Care Commissioning Group, who manage vaccine supplies.

PPG chairman Geoff Matthews explained: “There have been major changes to the vaccination programme that was being carried out very effectively over the initial four weeks of the programme.

“I believe that most of the local frontline staff, the over-80s, the local care homes, and many of the next category of 75s to 80s have by now had their first vaccination.

“It has been an outstanding process and I have had numerous comments from patients congratulating the practice on their efficient, fast handling of what I believe is around 1,000 per day.

What has seriously upset me and other members of the PPG is that we have now heard that the CCG is imposing a restriction on the vaccine supplies and that this will curtail the ability of the practice to continue at anything like the same level. The current level was understood to be planned at three whole days a week, and that this will be severely reduced going forward. Geoff Matthews, PPG chairman

Bosses at the practice admitted there had been changes to supplies of the vaccines.

Mendip Vale executive manager David Clark said: “We could accommodate more supplies of the vaccine than we are getting.

Vaccine centres have now opened across the region.

“We are aware that other practices are continuing to work through their priority cohorts and we need to ensure that the most vulnerable people and those over-80 are vaccinated first across the community.

“We are able to set up clinics very quickly for patients as vaccines become available.”

The CCG said it distributed vaccines according to guidance by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

A spokesperson for Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: “Decisions about the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines to local delivery sites are determined using national guidance, and the priority groups set by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

It is important that we distribute vaccines according to this guidance, as this will help ensure the people most at risk receive the vaccine first. Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group spokesperson

“It is important to remember that everyone will be offered a vaccine, but it is being rolled out in stages.

“Every vaccine which our local healthcare system receives will be used as soon as possible.

“This will help fulfill the national ambition to offer first doses to everyone in the top priority groups by the middle of February.

“We would like to thank the NHS staff doing an incredible job to deliver the largest vaccination programme in our history, whilst continuing to be there for everyone who needs care.”

