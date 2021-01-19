A Bristol community group has threatened legal action over controversial plans to pedestrianise a shopping street.

Representatives from St Mark's Road Community Group in Easton said the area's large South Asian community relies heavily on IT and language support.

Due to the third lockdown, many in the community have not been able to respond to the council's consultation, which ended on Sunday 17 January.

In August 2020, Bristol City Council unveiled plans to pedestrianise a stretch of the road between Henrietta Street and Berwick Road and ban general traffic.

Community leaders and business owners heavily oppose the scheme, believing it would disrupt deliveries, create traffic problems, and stop people shopping locally.

More than 4,000 people signed a petition in opposition to proposals and a public consultation was launched in December for six weeks.

But some living in the community feel they have not been given a fair chance to express their views on the plans.

The owners of Bristol Sweetmart worry that people living with disabilities won't be able to access the store if parking is reduced.

Abdul Malik and Rashid Majothi have written to Bristol City Council on behalf of St Mark's Road Community Group.

They said: "Many people in Easton are not able to leave their homes; some may be isolating or shielding. The South Asian community is more at risk from Covid-19 than most. IT or language support is critical for many if they are to complete the survey.

"Bearing the above in mind, our group set up a Community Kiosk. Legally the Community Kiosk cannot operate during lockdown. We have not been able to assist the community in completing the survey.

Lack of English as a first language and the street's uniqueness; its shops and Mosque; disproportionately impacts BAME residents, shoppers, worshippers and business owners. Insufficient attention to these equalities issues excludes many citizens from a process that disproportionately affects them. St Mark's Road Community Group

"Consultations are a vital element of an inclusive and diverse city."

The letter adds: "The council has failed in its legal duty toward their citizens, and we will be seeking legal advice on challenging the continued ignorance in this regard."

In a statement Bristol City Councillor Kye Dudd, who is cabinet member for transport, said: “St Marks Road was voted the UK’s best street in 2019 and is a popular, vibrant community hub. It is busy with cyclists and pedestrians and we’ve been in discussion with residents and businesses about making these movements easier.

“Once we have studied all the responses from the engagement period we will come back to local traders and groups to start a co-design process on a possible improvement scheme.

“We are not committed to any one idea and we are keen for any change to benefit the community as a whole. Bristol can emerge from this crisis in a more sustainable way if we protect public health and unlock barriers to inclusive economic growth with cleaner air and safe and reliable sustainable transport options for all.”

Nearly 400 people have signed a petition in favour of the proposals, arguing the pedestrianisation would benefit businesses and the local community.

