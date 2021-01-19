Flames erupted more than 30ft high during a blaze at an allotment in Cirencester.

Emergency crews responded to the incident after the fire started on the morning of 18 January.

Residents reported hearing an “explosion” on social media as well as seeing flames shoot “30ft in the air”.

Massive explosion over the back of City Bank flames shot 30ft in the air. Two fire engines and an ambulance and the police were there before it went up. Resident on social media

Gloucestershire Fire Service later tweeted to confirm its firefighters attended and advised residents to keep all windows and doors closed while the fire was extinguished.

The fire was first reported at around 8am, with the first fire engine arriving on the scene by 8.11am.

Three crews were sent - one from Cirencester and two from Wiltshire.

Two fire hose jets and 10 breathing apparatus were used to quell the flames and the fire was fully out by 11.30am.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but investigations are ongoing.

The City Bank allotment in Cirencester is located off Queens Street along the River Churn.

