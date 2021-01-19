Hundreds of volunteers are 'urgently' needed to help with the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine in Devon, says Exeter City Council.

The local authority has issued an appeal for members of the public to come forward and cover four-hour shifts at the region's sites.

A spokesperson said: "Hundreds of volunteers are needed to cover four hour shifts, 12 hours per day, 7 days per week.

"Days and shift allocation will be arranged to suit volunteers once their applications are processed. Shifts are likely to be 8am-noon, noon-4pm and 4pm-8pm."

Volunteers would be used to usher patients around the sites, ensure people are keeping to the social distancing rules and check any paperwork.

They will also provide additional support to those who need it.

Exeter City Council posted the appeal on Twitter and said it "urgently" needs individuals and community groups to give up some time.

Workplace bosses are also being asked to consider letting staff members volunteer.

Several more vaccination sites are expected to open in the coming weeks. Preparations are underway at Plymouth Argyle's Home Park stadium, according to Plymouth Live.

The outlet reports there is no exact date for when it will open its doors to patients, but claims workmen and healthcare staff have been spotted getting it ready.

Anyone who wants to volunteer in Devon needs to fill out an application form that can be accessed here.

