A man from Frome has been issued with fines and clean-up costs of £773, for dumping building materials onto a road in Calne.

Wiltshire Council received numerous reports from members of the public that a tipper vehicle had deposited building rubble on the front garden of a house in Grierson Close.

The vehicle then drove off, depositing materials across the public footpath and road causing a significant hazard to the public.

The person responsible was interviewed by Wiltshire Council Environmental Enforcement Officers and issued with a £400 fine for fly-tipping and a £300 fine, which will be reduced to £180 if paid within 10 days.

In addition to the fine, the council used its powers to recover an additional £193.14 in clear-up costs.

The council’s investigation into the incident was assisted by members of the public who witnessed the incident and provided crucial evidence that helped identify the fly-tipper.

As a result, two Calne residents who provided witness statements and evidence have both been rewarded as part of the councils ‘We're Targeting Fly-tippers’ campaign.

Cllr Bridget Wayman, Wiltshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport, Highways & Waste, said: “As a council we take fly-tipping very seriously and we will investigate incidents where waste have been illegally dumped.

"Witnesses are crucial to this process and I would like to thank the members of the public that assisted the council in this investigation.”